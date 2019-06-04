× Phillies promote top prospect Adam Haseley after Andrew McCutchen sprains knee

PHILADELPHIA– Things are not going well for the Phillies’ outfielders lately.

Just a week after OF Odubel Herrera was placed on administrative leave after a domestic violence incident, it appears the team may be without another outfielder as well.

During a rundown play, OF Andrew McCutchen was attempting to return to first base when he apparently sprained his knee:

Andrew McCutchen has exited today's game with an injury and had to be helped off the field. pic.twitter.com/bAy1yQ85uH — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 4, 2019

Hobbled, McCutchen had to be helped off the field.

Despite telling some reporters after the game that he would be okay, McCutchen tweeted this early Tuesday morning:

Pray for me. Please — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 4, 2019

The Phillies have said McCutchen will receive an MRI today to see the extent of the sprain.

McCutchen told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury that he suffered an ACL injury in high school, and believed this injury may be different, but it remains to be seen:

FWIW, Andrew McCutchen did not seem worried about knee. Said he had ACL injury in high school and this was different, not the same pain. Said he had decent mobility. He did have a crutch, but was walking. MRI tomorrow will tell more. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) June 4, 2019

In response, the team is promoting top prospect OF Adam Haseley.

The team’s first round pick in 2017, Haseley, 23, is expected to get the majority of the playing time in center field if McCutchen is out for any extended period.

Thus far in 2019, Haseley has hit at both the AA and AAA levels, with a combined line of 7 HR’s and 23 RBI’s while hitting .275.

He will likely join OF Bryce Harper and the newly-acquired OF Jay Bruce to create a trio of left-handed hitters across Philadelphia’s outfield.