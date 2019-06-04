× Phillies select SS Bryson Stott with 14th pick of 2019 MLB Draft

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have used the team’s top draft pick to add a player to the left side of the infield for the second consecutive year.

The team selected University of Nevada, Las Vegas SS Bryson Stott with the 14th pick of Monday night’s MLB First Year Player Draft.

Stott, 21, hit .356 with 10 HR’s and 36 RBI’s in his final collegiate system.

A left-handed hitter, and right-handed thrower, Stott has many scouts believing he is athletic enough to stay at shortstop into the future.

He will join last year’s top pick for the Phillies, 3B Alec Bohm, in the team’s farm system.

Both players will be viewed as future big league players for the club.