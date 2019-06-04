× Pirates select four players on first night of 2019 MLB Draft

PITTSBURGH– Pirates’ fans haven’t had a ton to cheer about lately.

However, the team added four players on the first night of the 2019 MLB Draft, which may certainly brighten the team’s outlook on the future.

In the first round, the Pirates selected P Quinn Priester with the 18th overall pick.

Priester, 18, just completed his high school season and is committed to TCU for next season, but was quoted as saying he was “ready to get to work.”

In the competetive balance round, the Pirates selected OF Sammy Siani with the 37th overall pick.

Siani, 18, played his high school ball for William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia.

Despite being committed to Duke for the 2020 season, the left-handed hitter is expected to sign with the Pirates, according to reports.

In the second round, the Pirates added another outfielder, selecting OF Matt Gorski from Indiana University.

The 21-year-old is coming off a down season that saw his average drop from .358 in 2018 to .278 in 2019.

Pittsburgh is hoping he can regain the form he showed in 2018 at the professional level.

Finally, the Pirates ended the team’s night by adding 3B Jared Triolo with the 72nd overall pick.

Triolo, 21, played his college ball at Houston University, and hit .332 with 7 HR’s and 44 RBI’s in 2019.

The team will hope that this group of young players helps lead a Pirates’ core back to contention in the future.