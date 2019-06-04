× Police investigating death of 41-year-old inmate at State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill has reported the death of an inmate.

Carlton Madden, 41, was found unconscious in his cell on June 2.

According to the release, prison medical staff and officers performed CPR until EMS arrived.

Madden was pronounced dead by EMS at 8:41 p.m.

The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death, and will determine the official cause.

State Police are investigating the incident.