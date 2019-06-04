Police seek help in identifying teens who smashed car window in New Oxford

ADAMS COUNTY — Eastern Adams Regional Police are seeking help from the public in identifying three juveniles suspects in a criminal mischief case that occurred June 1 in New Oxford.

According to police, the juveniles broke the window of a Ford Explorer parked behind a home on West High Street at about 6:18 p.m.

The male riding the bike is seen on video throwing an object at the vehicle. All three juveniles then fled.

If anyone has any information on the identity of these individuals, please contact Patrolman Darryl Keller at 717-624-1614 extension 202 or email dkeller@earpd.org.