Police seek ID of man who used sledgehammer to enter Verizon Store

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an individual who they say used a sledgehammer to smash through the front glass door of a Verizon Store.

The burglary occurred around 1:50 a.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect (pictured above) stole multiple cell phones before leaving the store. He arrived in an unknown description car and may have been the passenger, police note.

Anyone with information should contact Quarryville Borough Police at 717-786-3121 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also text a tip to Crime Stoppers by sending a message to 847411.