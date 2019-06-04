Quiet Tuesday finish before thunderstorms roll in Wednesday

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE: Morning lows dip into the 50s and low-60s overnight tonight, kept warmer because of a bit of cloud cover passing through. Otherwise, Wednesday starts quiet. Afternoon highs will be much warmer, back into the mid-80s for most. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and into the evening hours as well. They will be spotty at first and become slightly more widespread into the evening. There is a risk for them to go severe. On a scale of 1-to-5, most of the area is at a 1. Gusty winds and small hail will be the concern along with heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is extremely low. Temperature rebound again, warmer Thursday, into the mid-80s with a low thunderstorm risk area-wide.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: We quiet down with lower humidity once more for Friday. Highs near 80 will be the norm with abundant sunshine. Much the same for Saturday as morning lows stick a few degrees on either side of the 60-degree mark. Mostly cloudy skies roll in Sunday with highs in the low-80s. There will be a stray shower or two with a rumble of thunder possible. For most of the weekend, it’ll be a gorgeous one to get out and enjoy.

STARTING NEXT WEEK: A chance of thunderstorms moves back in Monday to start the work week. High temperatures will be near 80-degrees once more after a start in the mid-60s. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann