Rapper Meek Mill granted new hearing in legal fight to clear his name

Meek Mill’s legal fight to clear his name continues.

The rapper has been granted a new hearing at an appellate court in Philadelphia on July 16, according to his lawyer. Mill is advocating to have a 2008 conviction on drug and gun charges overturned.

“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated,” Meek’s Lawyer Jordan Siev told CNN in a statement on Tuesday. “In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all.”

Judge Genece Brinkley turned down a petition by Mill for a new trial last year, despite a recommendation by the Philadephia’s District Attorney’s office that he get one.

Mill received a two-to-four year prison sentence in 2017 for violating probation on the 2008 conviction.

His attorneys have argued there were credibility issues with a police officer who testified in that case. The officer, Reginald Graham, was on a “secret list” kept by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office that named police officers with poor or untrustworthy reputations.

Tuesday’s decision was seen as a victory by Mill’s team.

“Meek’s legal team can finally present their case in front of the Superior Court and work to clear Meek’s name once and for all so he can resume normal life under no bail restrictions,” Siev said.

The case has sparked calls for justice reform.

The #FreeMeekMill movement resulted in his release after five months in prison, with fellow rapper Jay-Z at the forefront.

Following Mill’s release, Jay-Z and Mill have joined with sports and business leaders to try and reform the criminal justice system with the formation of the REFORM Alliance, an organization that aims to reduce the number of people serving unjust parole and probation sentences. The group pledged $50 million to launch the organization and hired CNN political commentator Van Jones as CEO.