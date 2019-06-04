× Shippensburg duo facing charges after stealing baby formula, dragging employee across Walmart parking lot with vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing baby formula and a lamp from Walmart before dragging a store employee across the parking lot with a vehicle.

Jesus Vazquez, 45, and Mikesha Thomas, 22, both of Shippensburg, are facing retail theft and shoplifting charges for their roles in the incident.

On May 22 around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the Walmart store off South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township for a report of shoplifting.

Upon arrival, police found that Vazquez and Thomas had stolen 35 cans of baby formula and a floor lamp from the store. In total, police say the duo stole nearly $700 in merchandise.

According to police, Thomas was confronted by a store employee in the parking lot at her vehicle.

When the employee attempted to prevent Thomas from leaving, she fled the scene in her vehicle, dragging the employee across the parking lot with her vehicle.

Now, they are facing charges.