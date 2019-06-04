× Two people charged in alleged fight involving baseball bat outside Harrisburg Ruby Tuesday’s

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Two people are facing assault charges after a May 19 fight involving a baseball bat outside a Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant in Swatara Township.

Ana Alicea Solis, 25, and Carlos Puello-Montanez, 31, are both charged with simple assault after Swatara Township Police say they attacked a male victim who asked Solis to move her vehicle so he could get into his.

According to police, Solis exited her vehicle and began hitting the victim before retrieving a baseball bat, which she swung at the victim.

The victim managed to block the blow with his hand, police say, but was then punched in the side of the head by Puello-Montanez, who also allegedly threatened to kill the victim and the victim’s family.

Solis and Puello-Martinez then left the scene in Solis’ vehicle, police say. They were located soon after the incident. A three-year-old child was sitting in Puello-Montanez’s lap when the vehicle was stopped. There were no car seats in the vehicle, police say.

Solis was charged with a restraint violation for the lack of a car seat for the child, while Puello-Montanez was charged with terroristic threats, police say.