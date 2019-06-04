× Woman sentenced in 2017 shooting that led to death of teen

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County woman was sentenced Tuesday for a shooting in June 2017 that led to the death of a teenager.

Damaris Vidot, 32, will serve between 2 1/2 to five years in prison, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office confirms to FOX43. She pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in April.

The shooting took place on May 30, 2017 on Vidot’s property in Swatara Township.

Police said that Vidot shot the teen outside following a dispute. The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital and died three days later.

Vidot told police that the dispute started earlier that day on social media after her niece posted something nasty about her mother, court documents said. Vidot offered her niece to come over to talk about it.

She advised that that evening, a group of five people, including the victim, went toward her property and were screaming obscenities. Vidot then pulled out a gun and told them to get off the property.

Vidot claimed that the victim reached into his pocket and said, “yeah I got one of them too, we can do this,” according to the criminal complaint. She told police that she then turned around and when the teen went to grab her, her gun went off.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting told police that the Vidot and the teen were three feet apart and boy’s hands were down at his sides when he was shot.