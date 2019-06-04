× Woman who embezzled more than $100K from construction company will serve 18 months in prison

HARRISBURG — The former president and part-owner of a construction company in York County was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for wire fraud, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Wendi Detter, 46, embezzled more than $100,000 from YCP, Inc. between 2010 and 2016. U.S. Attorney David Freed said Detter, a Lititz resident who previously lived in York, used her position and her access to the company’s financial accounts to write herself checks for her own personal use and financial gain.