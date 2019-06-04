York County truck driver is one of two people killed in fiery crash on Connecticut highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- A York County truck driver was one of two people killed Monday in a fiery crash on Interstate 84 in East Hartford, Connecticut, according to WTIC-TV.

Norman Bliss, 52, of Etters, was driving a tractor trailer traveling west on I-84 when he came upon two other tractor trailers and a school bus stopped in the center lane, according to Connecticut State Police.

Bliss attempted to take evasive actions, braking and steering left and partially entering the left lane of the highway, but was unable to stop in time. His truck collided with the back of a school bus, driven by Verlean Douglas, 67, of South Windsor.

The impact pushed the bus into the tractor trailer in front of it, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Bliss's truck jack-knifed and then caught fire. The fire then spread to the bus and two other tractor trailers.

Bliss and Douglas were both killed in the crash.

The other occupants of the trucks were uninjured, according to police.

State police said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.