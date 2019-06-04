× York man in custody after leading police on vehicle, foot chase from Hellam Township to York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is in custody after leading police on both a vehicle and foot chase.

Christian Hill, 25, is facing aggravated assault on a police officer, simple assault, and reckless endangerment, among other related charges.

Around 1:50 a.m. on June 4, two State Troopers were patrolling Route 30 in the area of Hellam Township when they say they saw a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling 85 mph in a 55-zone.

State Police say that when they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the Jeep failed to stop and continued westbound on Route 30.

Eventually, the Jeep pulled into the Round the Clock Diner parking lot in Springettsbury Township and stopped.

When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Jeep, they said the driver, later identified as Hill, refused to turn off the Jeep or step out during the stop.

After refusing to follow commands, police said that Hill again began to flee, and struck an occupied moving vehicle while attempting to get out of the parking lot.

When the Jeep was able to exit, police say that Hill began traveling westbound on Route 30.

Police were able to immobilize Hill’s vehicle with a controlled stop method at Route 30 near North George Street in York.

Troopers say that when they attempted to stop and exit their vehicle, Hill rammed the driver’s side of a patrol vehicle with his Jeep.

According to the release, police say that a Trooper fired his gun, striking Hill’s Jeep.

Eventually, Hill exited his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

After a brief foot chase, Hill was taken into custody at Route 30 near Susquehanna Trail.

He was taken to York Hospital for medical treatment, released, and is now in police custody.

The State Trooper who fired his gun was placed on administrative leave, as per department regulations, according to the release.