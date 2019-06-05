× Bill that would include sexual extortion as a sex crime heading to PA Senate for consideration

A bipartisan bill that would include sexual extortion as a sex crime unanimously passed the state House Wednesday and is now heading to the Senate for consideration, according to one of its authors, Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Phila./Delaware).

Rep. McClinton introduced the legislation with Rep. Tedd Nesbit, (R-Mercer/Butler).

“Currently, there is no state law that adequately names sexual extortion as a crime, despite it being a growing form of sexual exploitation in which an individual misuses their power to demand sexual acts, images, or videos from victims, usually in exchange for something the victim is heavily dependent upon such as a service or something of value,” Rep. McClinton said. “I’m happy that my House colleagues, from both sides of the aisle, also agree that combating this crime is very important.”

According to Rep. McClinton, the Department of Justice reports that 71% of sexual extortion cases involve victims under 18 years old.