HARRISBURG — Members of the Keystone Cannabis Coalition will hold a Cannabis Legalization Rally on Wednesday.

Starting at 11:00AM the Coalition will hold a Voices of the People Cannabis Legalization Rally in Harrisburg.

The rally will take place in the Main Rotunda of the State Capitol building in Harrisburg.

The rally comes following the final stop on Lt. Governor John Fetterman’s 67-county Marijuana Listening Tour.