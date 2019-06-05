Crews to shut down lane of Route 422 in Lebanon County due to reappearance of sinkhole

Posted 9:04 AM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06AM, June 5, 2019

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are preparing to shut down a lane of Route 422 westbound due to a reappearance of a sinkhole.

According to PennDOT, the most recent sinkhole, which is located near Palymra, had been taken care of.

Now, it is set to be closed because the same depression has appeared.

However, the road will not be totally closed this time, as PennDOT has moved westbound traffic into the center turn lane.

PennDOT is expected to release an update on a plan of action to treat the current depression.

