DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Firefighters in Derry Townshp extinguished a fire that consumed a pickup truck parked in the driveway of a home on Ridge View Road Wednesday morning, according to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire was quickly put out before it could spread to the home nearby, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m.