Flyers acquire rights to C Kevin Hayes

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers have made the team’s first move of the off season.

In a deal with the Winnipeg Jets, the Flyers sent a 2019 fifth-round pick in exchange for the negotiating rights with C Kevin Hayes, who is set to become a free agent.

By acquiring the rights to negotiate with Hayes, it gives the Flyers a chance to sign him before he would reach free agency.

Hayes, 27, had a career-high 55 points last season, which he split between the New York Rangers and Jets.

The Flyers are hoping he can add the same type of scoring impact to their lineup, pending an agreement on a contract.