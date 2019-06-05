FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Megan Fraser of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Wanted

Defendant: Luis Angel Nieves-Soto

DOB: 2/11/93

Soto is wanted on 12 outstanding warrants. Nieves-Soto violated a Protection from Abuse Order and is wanted for Criminal Trespass, Stalking, and the violation of the PFA. He is described as a 6’2”, 275-pound Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes.

2. Wanted

Defendant: Isaiah Valenti

DOB: 1/5/1988

Valenti is wanted for 3 different warrants one for Simple Assault, one for unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, and one for Burglary. Valenti is described as a light skinned black male approximately 6’00” 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

3. Wanted

Defendant: Khalic Cross

DOB: 1/12/94

Cross is wanted for Aggravated Assault from a domestic dispute on 12/22/18 in York City. Cross allegedly argued with his girlfriend. At some point, this argument turned physical and Cross began choking her. Cross also allegedly pulled out a handgun and struck the victim in the head. Cross is described as a 25-year-old light skinned male approximately 5’11” 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **