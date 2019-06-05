Glass pendant light fixtures recalled due to risk of injury
Generation Brands has issued a recall for about 1,200 glass pendant light fixtures. The glass may detach from the electrical cord and fall unexpectedly, hurt someone, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Description: This recall involves the small Stratton pendant light fixtures. The lights are suspended and provide task lighting and general illumination for both consumer and commercial applications. The UPC number is on the light fixture packaging, and the part number is located on a yellow sticker inside of the canopy of the fixture. The recalled small light fixture is 9.2 inches wide, and was sold with a glass shade (clear or smoke color).
Remedy: Consumers should immediately prevent people from going under the light fixture and contact Tech Lighting to receive a free repair kit. Consumers will need to schedule installation of the repair kit by a certified electrician, and Tech Lighting will reimburse the consumer for the service.
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of the glass pendant detaching from the light fixture, resulting in injury to a bystander standing directly beneath it.
Sold At: Independent lighting retailers nationwide and online at build.com, Circa Lighting, Lightology, Lumens, Wayfair, and Y Lighting from January 2013 through December 2018 for between $385 and $525.
The recall involves the following item numbers and UPCs:
|Item Number
|UPC
|700TDSTNPSCB-PAR
|0884655362979
|700TDSTNPSKB-PAR
|0884655362986
|700TDSTNPSCB-LED27
|0884655362993
|700TDSTNPSKB-LED27
|0884655363006
|700TDSTNPSCB-LED30
|0884655363013
|700TDSTNPSKB-LED30
|0884655363020
|700TDSTNPSCY-PAR
|0884655363099
|700TDSTNPSKY-PAR
|0884655363105
|700TDSTNPSCY-LED27
|0884655363112
|700TDSTNPSKY-LED27
|0884655363129
|700TDSTNPSCY-LED30
|0884655363136
|700TDSTNPSKY-LED30
|0884655363143
|700TDSTNPSCB
|0191963077083
|700TDSTNPSCY
|0191963077090
|700TDSTNPSKB
|0191963077106
|700TDSTNPSKY
|0191963077113
Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.