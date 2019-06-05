Glass pendant light fixtures recalled due to risk of injury

Posted 4:53 PM, June 5, 2019, by

Source: CPSC.

Generation Brands has issued a  recall for about 1,200 glass pendant light fixtures. The glass may detach from the electrical cord and fall unexpectedly, hurt someone, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Description: This recall involves the small Stratton pendant light fixtures. The lights are suspended and provide task lighting and general illumination for both consumer and commercial applications. The UPC number is on the light fixture packaging, and the part number is located on a yellow sticker inside of the canopy of the fixture. The recalled small light fixture is 9.2 inches wide, and was sold with a glass shade (clear or smoke color).

Remedy: Consumers should immediately prevent people from going under the light fixture and contact Tech Lighting to receive a free repair kit. Consumers will need to schedule installation of the repair kit by a certified electrician, and Tech Lighting will reimburse the consumer for the service.
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of the glass pendant detaching from the light fixture, resulting in injury to a bystander standing directly beneath it.
Sold At: Independent lighting retailers nationwide and online at build.com, Circa Lighting, Lightology, Lumens, Wayfair, and Y Lighting from January 2013 through December 2018 for between $385 and $525.

The recall involves the following item numbers and UPCs:

Item Number UPC
700TDSTNPSCB-PAR 0884655362979
700TDSTNPSKB-PAR 0884655362986
700TDSTNPSCB-LED27 0884655362993
700TDSTNPSKB-LED27 0884655363006
700TDSTNPSCB-LED30 0884655363013
700TDSTNPSKB-LED30 0884655363020
700TDSTNPSCY-PAR 0884655363099
700TDSTNPSKY-PAR 0884655363105
700TDSTNPSCY-LED27 0884655363112
700TDSTNPSKY-LED27 0884655363129
700TDSTNPSCY-LED30 0884655363136
700TDSTNPSKY-LED30 0884655363143
700TDSTNPSCB 0191963077083
700TDSTNPSCY 0191963077090
700TDSTNPSKB 0191963077106
700TDSTNPSKY 0191963077113

 

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.