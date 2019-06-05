Glass pendant light fixtures recalled due to risk of injury

Generation Brands has issued a recall for about 1,200 glass pendant light fixtures. The glass may detach from the electrical cord and fall unexpectedly, hurt someone, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Description: This recall involves the small Stratton pendant light fixtures. The lights are suspended and provide task lighting and general illumination for both consumer and commercial applications. The UPC number is on the light fixture packaging, and the part number is located on a yellow sticker inside of the canopy of the fixture. The recalled small light fixture is 9.2 inches wide, and was sold with a glass shade (clear or smoke color).