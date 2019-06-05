× Hanover man will serve up to 3 years for stabbing girlfriend’s father

YORK COUNTY — A Hanover man will serve up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing the father of his pregnant girlfriend during an argument last year, court documents show.

Travis Jarocki pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in relation to the incident, which occurred on Sept. 21, 2018. In exchange for his guilty plea, charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment, and terroristic threats were dismissed, according to court documents.

Jarocki will also be credited for time already served, documents show.

Hanover Borough Police said Jarocki told them he and his girlfriend’s father got into a fight after the man pushed his girlfriend. Jarocki said he used his hands to beat the man up.

Jarocki said that when he thought the fight was over, he went back toward his room. But the man allegedly threw a “steak-type” knife at Jarocki, who responded by throwing a small “paring knife” back at him.

He than blacked out and attacked the man again, Jarocki told police.

Jarocki’s girlfriend told police she saw Jarocki stab her father, allegedly telling him “I told you not to touch her…I hate your guts.”