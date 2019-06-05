Hershey boys lacrosse earns spot in state championship game with 10-9 win over Strath Haven

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- The Hershey boys lacrosse team edged Strath Haven 10-9 Tuesday to advance to the state title game for the first time in school history.

The Trojans held a 4-0 lead in the state semifinal matchup before Strath Haven came roaring back, taking an 8-5 lead.

Hershey knotted up the score 9-9 late in the contest and scored a game-winner with less than a minute to play.

The Trojans meet defending 3A champion Bishop Shanahan Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at West Chester East's Harold Zimmerman Stadium.

