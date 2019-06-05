× Lancaster County woman charged with DUI, other offenses in 2-vehicle crash that injured 3 people

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and other related counts after the Manor Township Police investigation of a two-vehicle crash on Blue Rock Road on April 1.

Police and accident reconstructionists determined that Ardis Goldsborough was responsible for causing the crash. Goldsborough sustained serious injuries in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle and a juvenile passenger both required surgery to treat injuries they sustained.

Goldsborough is also charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance (general impairment), driving under the influence of a controlled substance (Metabolite), two counts of careless driving — serious bodily injury, driving on right side of roadway, restraint systems violation, and meeting vehicle proceeding in opposite direction.

After the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Goldsborough, who turned herself in to authorities on May 30.