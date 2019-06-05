× Lancaster man accused of shoving woman off porch during domestic dispute

LANCASTER — Police have charged a 26-year-old Lancaster man with simple assault after he allegedly became angry with a woman while she was driving, grabbed the steering wheel, and nearly caused an accident by turning the car off the road during a domestic dispute Saturday morning.

Daniel A. Boehler, of the first block of Girard Avenue, also shoved the victim off the porch after they got to his house, causing her to strike her head on the sidewalk, according to Manor Township Police.

The victim told police that when Boehler grabbed the steering wheel, the car drove into some bushes, scratching the paint. She did not require medical attention after her head struck the sidewalk, police say.

The incident happened Saturday at 2:30 a.m., according to police.

Boehler was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.