Lititz Police Dept. offers tips (some comical) for dealing with fox seen roaming around the borough

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Lititz Borough Police Department has been known to have a little bit of fun on social media every now and then.

So when news began circulating this week that a fox has been seen roaming around the borough, the person in charge of the department’s Facebook page saw another chance to lighten things up a little.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Lititz Borough Police Department offered some tips for dealing with the Lancaster County town’s latest celebrity.