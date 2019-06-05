× Man sentenced for child pornography charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Manheim Township man has been sentenced for five felonies related to child pornography.

Timothy Wolf, 56, will serve up to ten years in prison for possessing and sharing child pornography, according to Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Jr.

Police say last year detectives discovered and seized Wolf’s computer during a raid on his home, and found over 500 images and software used to conceal internet activity and permanently delete files.

As part of his sentence, Wolf must register his location under Megan’s Law, for 25 years.