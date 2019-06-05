× Maple Grove Raceway is for sale

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Maple Grove Raceway, a staple of the racing community, is for sale, according to a listing on Coldwell Banker.

The listing, totaled at $8 million, includes the racing business, facility and 14 parcels that adds up to approximately 450 acres. The location also includes two liquor licenses, campgrounds, parking lots, residential rentals, event and storage buildings, and racing equipment.

Maple Grove opened as an asphalt 1/5-mile dragstrip in 1962 and has since expanded to a quarter-mile track which is sanctioned by the NHRA.

Management said in a news release Wednesday that the raceway is for sale because the families of the founder, Alfred Stauffer, decided to pursue other personal interests.

The racing community shouldn’t fret though as the track remains open and hopefully, for many more years.

“The vision of the current owners is to see Maple Grove Raceway’s legacy continue to grow through new energetic owners who wish to promote NHRA Drag Racing,” the release said. “The full-time staff is finalizing the 2020 season schedule and scheduling for years to come.”

The release concluded: “The main priority for the current owners and the full-time management staff are our passionate racers, dedicated fans and loyal sponsors, to ensure we provide them with the best season possible. We will do everything possible to assure a smooth transition with staff, racers, fans, sponsors, event partners and the community for new owners.”