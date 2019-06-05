× Nearly 300 vehicles available at the Commonwealth’s June auction in Grantville

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The commonwealth will auction more than 300 vehicles on Tuesday, June 11 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville.

An offering of Suzuki and Kawasaki motorcycles will be available along with a variety of pick-up trucks, SUVs, all-wheel-drive sedans, utility trucks, police and other types of vehicles no longer used by state agencies from manufacturers such as Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, GMC and others will also be available.

Vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies will include: 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, 2013 Ford Focus, 2011 Toyota Camry, 2008 Dodge Sprinter, 2006 Lexus IS 300, 2004 Nissan Quest and more.

Pre-registration is encouraged and begins on Friday, June 7, running through Monday, June 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11. Buyers may purchase with cash or certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.”

This is the third of six vehicle auctions for 2019. More information on this auction, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.

SOURCE: Department of General Services