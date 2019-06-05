× Night work to begin on Route 30 exit ramps for Route 462, Wrightsville and Cool Springs Road

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County — Work crews will implement ramp detours while completing patching and paving operations on the Wrightsville and Cool Springs Road exits off Route 30 in Hellam Township starting Monday, June 10, according to PennDOT.

The detours will be in place at night, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., through the end of June, PennDOT says.

The contractor plans to close two ramps within the Wrightsville interchange each night through June to conduct repairs. The schedule for each night has not been set, however the ramp detours will not conflict, PennDOT says.

The $4,668,685 contract was awarded to Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Annville, Lebanon County, and includes base repair, curb to curb milling of the top layer of asphalt, accelerated concrete patching, and a 3-inch Superpave asphalt overlay on a 3-mile section of Route 462 from the Hallam Borough-Hellam Township Line to the intersection with Cool Springs Road and 9th Street in Wrightsville Borough, including the on and off ramps within the U.S. 30 exit for Route 462, Wrightsville and Cool Springs Road.

Work under this construction contract began in November 2018 with drainage pipe and slope work along the eastbound U.S. 30 ramp at the Wrightsville exit.

Work also includes improvements to a one-mile section of Cool Springs Road from just west of Schimmel Lane in Hellam Township to the intersection with Route 462 and 9th Street in Wrightsville, a 1.5-mile section of Route 24 between Route 462 and Carol Road in Springettsbury Township and extending the westbound U.S. 30 dual left-turn lanes at North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.