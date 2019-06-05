One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Red Lion

Posted 5:39 AM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29AM, June 5, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency dispatch said the crash occurred in the 100 block of E. High Street in Red Lion around 4:40 a.m. on June 5.

As a result of the crash, one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

E. High Street was closed for a period due to the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.