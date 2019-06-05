× One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Red Lion

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency dispatch said the crash occurred in the 100 block of E. High Street in Red Lion around 4:40 a.m. on June 5.

As a result of the crash, one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

E. High Street was closed for a period due to the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.