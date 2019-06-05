× Phillies’ OF Andrew McCutchen out for season after tearing ACL

PHILADELPHIA– Phillies’ fans worst fears came true on Tuesday.

OF Andrew McCutchen suffered a torn ACL in an awkward play on Monday, an MRI confirmed.

McCutchen, 32, was hitting .256 with 10 HR’s and 29 RBI’s in 59 games this season.

Now the team will turn to its top prospect OF Adam Haseley, who went 0-4 in his debut on Tuesday night.

Thus far in 2019, Haseley has hit at both the AA and AAA levels, with a combined line of 7 HR’s and 23 RBI’s while hitting .275.

He will likely join OF Bryce Harper and the newly-acquired OF Jay Bruce to create a trio of left-handed hitters across Philadelphia’s outfield.