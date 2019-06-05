Polaris recalls recreational off-highway vehicle model because of crash, injury hazards

Polaris has issued a recall for one of its off-highway vehicles due to crash and injury hazards.

Description: This recall involves Model Year 2019 RZR XP Turbo S recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs), with model numbers Z19VPL92AK, Z19VPL92AR, Z19VPL92BK, Z19VPL92BR. The vehicles were sold in blue and red. The vehicles have “POLARIS” stamped on the front grill, along the bottom edge of the passenger compartment and on the rear light assembly; “TURBO S” on the front fenders and “POLARIS RZR” on the rear fenders. The vehicle identification number (VIN) and model number can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all registered owners directly.