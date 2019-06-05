× Police identify one of two men accused of attempting to steal nearly $290 worth of product from Giant grocery store

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West Manchester Township Police have identified one of two men accused of attempting to steal $284.39 worth of product from Giant in February.

Police say 38-year-old Alexis Villegas-Benitez and another individual (pictured above) entered the Delco Plaza grocery store on the afternoon of February 23.

The men filled their carts with 26 packages of coffee, seven packages of meat and nine packages of shrimp and attempted to push them out of Giant, police allege. When confronted, police say the men abandoned the carts and fled in a red Mazda Protégé toward York City.

Police identified Villegas-Benitez, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, through a tip provided after photographs of the him and the second suspect were posted on CrimeWatch.

A warrant for Villegas-Benitez’s arrest charges him with retail theft and a traffic violation.