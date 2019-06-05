× Police investigate Lancaster shooting that sent one person to the hospital

LANCASTER — Police are investigating a shooting in Lancaster that sent one person to the hospital.

Police remain on scene on West King Street where a part of the road is taped off.

Police say a person of interest is cooperating. A handgun was also recovered at the scene, police add.

FOX43’s Grace Griffaton says that a vehicle has a bullet hole in its back window. She spoke with the driver who said that she’s shaken but OK.

