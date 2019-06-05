× Police investigate shooting in Lancaster that sent one person to the hospital

LANCASTER — Police are investigating a shooting in Lancaster that sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital.

Police were called to the 600 block of Columbia Avenue around 5:19 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police received information about individuals who may have exchanged gunfire at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Coral Street.

Police say they then found a victim at the intersection of Lake and Pearl Streets suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and torso. The man was transported to the hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

According to police, one person was brought to the police station as a possible person of interest and is being interviewed by investigators.

Police told FOX43 that a handgun was recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police note that an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire. The occupants were not injured.

Anyone with information should contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also submit a tip here or text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.

