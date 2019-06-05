× Police investigating hit-and-run in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a hit-and-run.

At 10:45 p.m. on June 4, police say a car ran the stop sign at 5th and Maple Street in Columbia, causing a collision with another occupied vehicle.

The suspect vehicle, which is described as a dark-colored sedan, then fled west on Maple Street.

Police say that the sedan will have significant damage to the passenger’s side, including a missing window and side mirror.

According to authorities, a window recovered at the scene had aftermarket tint film on it.

The above picture shows the maroon passenger’s side mirror that was also found at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle/driver or who might have witnessed the vehicle leaving the scene is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.