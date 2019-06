× Police seek man accused of trying to pass phony $100 bill at Sheetz store in Carlisle

CARLISLE — Police are trying to identify a man suspected of trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a Sheetz store Tuesday on Ritner Highway.

Carlisle Police say the man left the area in a white Toyota sedan before officers arrived on the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.