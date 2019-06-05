× Police seek motorcyclist who fled officer during traffic stop

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West York Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man on a motorcycle who fled police during a traffic stop, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police said the pictured individual was pulled over on Memorial Day for committing a moving traffic violation on West Market Street.

The man initially stopped for the officer, according to police, but when the officer approached him, he took off.

The officer started to pursue the driver but discontinued it as the officer was not going to risk the lives of other motorists during a potential chase through the streets.

Anyone with information should contact police on their Facebook page or submit an anonymous tip here.