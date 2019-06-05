Project Pet with Pinot’s Palette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa ---- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett had the chance to paint his pet at Pinot's Palette in West Manchester Township for Project Pet.

Project Pet gives pet parents the opportunity to honor their furry, feathered, or finned friends. Participants pre-register and submit a photo of their pet. Pinot’s Palette transfers the photo onto a 16”x20” canvas. The night of the class, the talented artists from Pinot’s Palette walk pet painters through the steps to bring the portrait of their pet to life — from customizing the right colors to capture the gleam in their eyes to accentuating every strand of fluff.

Pinot's Palette York is a BYOB and welcomes guests to bring food and beverages for their enjoyment. Guests sometimes find it gives them a little liquid creativity! Pinot's Palette is located in the West Manchester Town Center

The best way to contact us is online on our website at www dot pinot’s palette dot com forward slash York. Everyone can access our online calendar and browse the painting classes we offer. We have date night paintings, host bachelorette and birthday parties, and corporate team building events.

For more information about Pinot's Palette checkout the website at: www.pinotspalette/york.com