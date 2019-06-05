Recreational off-highway vehicle called back by Polaris due to risk of injury, crash

A recreational off-highway vehicle has been recalled due to a crash, injury hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Description: This recall involves model year 2015 – 2019 Ranger EV recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) sold in avalanche gray and pursuit camo, which were produced between April 2014 and January 2019. The recalled vehicles have “POLARIS” printed on the front grille and beneath the doors; and “RANGER” printed on the rear fenders. The vehicle identification number (VIN) and model number can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame in the left front wheel well. VIN numbers included in this recall are at