× Red Lion man facing charges after punching victim in the face after his Xbox was taken for breaking “house rules”

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Red Lion man is facing charges after allegedly striking a victim in the face after she took his Xbox.

Brandon Chen, 18, is facing harassment and simple assault charges for the incident.

On June 3 around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of N. Main Street in Red Lion.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim, who was laying on the living room floor of the home, and bleeding from the mouth.

The victim told police that Chen had broken house rules, and she took his Xbox.

According to the criminal complaint, Chen stood up from his bed and struck the victim in the mouth with a closed fist, causing her to fall backwards into the wall.

When a bystander separated the two and threatened to call police, Chen left the home in an unknown direction.

Police attempted to contact Chen by phone several times, but were unsuccessful.

Authorities were also unable to locate Chen after canvasing the area.