DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are searching for a 24-year-old Dauphin County woman.

State Police say Kayla Shue was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Cola Road in Londonderry Township.

Shue is 5’1″ tall and 210 pounds, and was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, according to State Police.

The public should call 911 if they see Shue.