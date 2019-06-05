State Rep. charged with DUI after accident at McDonald’s Drive Thru in Swatara Township

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania State Representative from the 141st district in Bucks County is facing DUI charges after a two-vehicle accident in Swatara Township on May 14.

It’s the second DUI charge for State Rep. John Galloway, who was convicted of a DUI in 2011, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

In the May 14th incident, Galloway was charged after Swatara Township Police determined he caused a two-vehicle accident in the drive-thru area of a McDonalds restaurant on Eisenhower Boulevard.

Galloway, a Democrat, represents Bristol Borough, Bristol Township, Falls, Morrisville, and Tullytown. He has been a member of the state legislature since 2007, the Courier-Times reports.

Galloway told the Courier-Times his BAC was measured at 0.13 in the May 14th incident. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is .08.

“I recognize that I have a problem. I should have recognized the problem the first time,” Galloway said in a statement to the Courier-Times. “I will seek treatment and will enter a rehab program as soon as possible. There are no excuses here. I apologize to my family and friends and to everyone in Bucks County who I am honored to represent. I will accept the consequences.”

