Temperatures remaining above average and a decent dry stretch in the coming days!

TEMPERATURES ABOVE AVERAGE: The two cooler days from the beginning is all we get from Mother Nature with regards to chillier temperatures. It was nice while it lasted, but the warm and more humid air is back with us through the rest of the work week. Temperatures remain above average for this time of year as a ridge builds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. At this time, Thursday looks to be the warmest day over the next week with highs getting into the mid 80s, and after that we follow a cooling pattern heading into the weekend. The potential exists for another nice cool down by the end of next week!

MAINLY DRY FOR A FEW DAYS: After ending off the month of May constantly on alert for the threat of severe weather, it is nice that we can experience a decent dry stretch. Aside from today, the chances for rain showers and storms are pretty minimal until we get to the end of the weekend. On Thursday there is just a small chance for a stray shower, but most of the day should remain dry and warm. High pressure noses in on Friday keeping our skies clear and our rain chances nonexistent! The dry stretch doesn’t last for all that long, but the weekend should mostly be rain-free!

WEEKEND FORECAST: You can ditch the umbrella for most of the weekend as Saturday looks entirely dry and Sunday only features a minimal chance for a passing shower mainly towards the evening hours. Temperatures look to remain above average through the weekend as well with highs generally in the low 80s. A strong stream of tropical moisture will be funneled our way by the start of the next work week thanks to a wave of low pressure in the Gulf as well as a blocking area of high pressure off of the Atlantic. This moisture will support shower development and potentially a few storms in the afternoon hours as well.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann