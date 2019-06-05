× Vice President Mike Pence to visit York on Thursday

YORK COUNTY — Thursday will be a busy day for Vice President Mike Pence, whose schedule includes an afternoon visit to JLS Automation in York.

The Vice President will stop at the robotic packaging facility, located at 20 Innovation Drive, Thursday at 3:40 p.m. He will deliver a few remarks at about 3:40 p.m. after touring the facility.

Pence will then speak at the Republican Party of Pennsylvania’s state dinner in Hershey Thursday night.

Before arriving in Pennsylvania, Pence will mark the National D-Day Salute 75th Anniversary in Bedford, Virginia.