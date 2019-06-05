Warmer and more humid for Wednesday with a return to shower and thunderstorm chances

WARMTH & HUMIDITY RETURN: Wednesday brings a return to warmth, humidity and thunderstorm chances. The morning is much milder under partly clear skies. Winds are light, and the humidity levels are a bit higher. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to 60s. Humidity levels steadily climb through the day. Skies are partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. The next system brings the chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There’s a small chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds, hail and some areas of flooding are the primary threats. Otherwise, showers and thunderstorm chances gradually fade through the evening and into the night. Lows are in the lower to middle 60s. It’s also quite muggy. There’s still the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Thursday. It’s still warm and humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Temperatures start to come down slightly Friday with a return to dry conditions. Afternoon highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry conditions should continue into the weekend, but we’ll be watching an approaching system, particularly on Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Conditions are similar for Sunday. The only difference for now appears to be a little extra cloud cover. So, it’s partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. There’s a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, but most spots should manage to stay dry.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK: Shower and thunderstorm chances increase through early next week. Monday brings a shot at widespread showers and thunderstorms, with some heavy downpours possible. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. There’s still some lingering shower and thunderstorm chances for Tuesday. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s. Conditions are muggier too through early next week.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels