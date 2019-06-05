York County Commissioners approve $1.4 million contract for new voting machines

Posted 7:10 PM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:20PM, June 5, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — New voting machines are coming to York County.

On Wednesday, the county commissioners unanimously approved the $1.4 million contract for new voting machines and booths, licenses and related services. The commissioners also approved annual software and hardware licensing fees of $147,450.

The contract for Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. — out of Denver, Colorado — starts July 1, 2020 and ends June 30, 2028.

Dominion Voting Systems manufactured the county’s current machines. These new ones, though, will produce a paper trail which state officials, including Gov. Tom Wolf, have pushed for.

