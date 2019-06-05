× York County Treasurer’s Office dog photo contest

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Treasurer’s Office has announced its first dog photo contest.

One winner will become the face of the treasurer’s office Dog License Renewal signs and another winner will be the face of the Dog License forms and receipts.

Participants can enter either contest by filling out an entry form and waiver here AND submitting a photo of their dog to Treasurer@YorkCountyPA.gov.

The contest began on May 28 and ends June 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Finalists will be announced on the treasurer’s Facebook page on June 19.

Voting will be open to the public on the treasurer’s Facebook page starting June 20 at 12 a.m. through July 2 at 11:59 p.m.

The winners will be announced on July 3.

For complete contest dates and rules, visit the Official Rules on the treasurer’s Facebook page.

The contest is open to York County residents only.