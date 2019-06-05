× York Suburban flips script on Manheim Central to earn berth in 2A state championship

RED LION – York Suburban wasn’t pleased with their effort in the 3-0 District 3 Championship Game loss to Manheim Central less than two weeks ago. Given another shot at the Barons, the Trojans take advantage and exacted some revenge with a 3-1 victory over Manheim Central. York Suburban now plays for the PIAA 2A championship versus Meadville at Penn State on Saturday morning at 11am.

Here’s coverage of their semifinal victory from FOX43 Sports: